Snapshots: Fundraiser set to help Butte veteran's companion; Jackpine Savages snowmobile club holding raffle

Fundraiser set to help Butte veteran's companion

This is Rushka, the six-year-old pit bull rescued by Kelly, a retired veteran in Butte. Since 2014, Rushka has helped Kelly through difficulties and has provided constant companionship. But now Kelly faces a difficult decision, as Rushka needs medical treatment.

The bond between Rushka and Kelly is unbreakable. Whether it be a walk around town, a drive to the grocery or a lazy Saturday, Rushka is always by Kelly's side. With a need for laser tooth surgery, ear surgery and arthritis treatment, Kelly is searching for buyers of his belongings — including his most prized possession, his custom-built computer, to afford her treatment.

"She really holds me accountable and lets me know if I'm messing up," Kelly joked last Friday. "She's a beauty and she's got to be at 100%, don't really care what it takes."

Kelly is passionate not only toward Rushka, but toward online content creation. He enjoys creating 3D graphics for short videos as well as online gaming. Unfortunately for Kelly, he looks to drop this passion to keep his companion healthy. With no buyers thus far, Rushka's next visit to the vet has been canceled until funds are available.

