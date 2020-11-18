Snapshots: Farmers donate to food banks; logging underway on Lemhi Pass

Farmers donate to food banks

The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee recently donated $6,000 to the Montana Food Bank Network. This is the 11th year the group has presented a check to the MFBN, although usually the donation is from proceeds raised during the Hoofin’ it for Hunger race held every October in Miles City.

Several county Farm Bureaus donated generously and some sponsors continued their support. In a year where more people than ever are experiencing hunger and the demands on food banks are elevated, it was especially critical to the group to keep money coming to the MFBN, which serves as a distribution center for food banks and food pantries statewide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Logging begins on Lemhi Pass

DILLON — Travelers in the Lemhi Pass area could encounter increased logging traffic in the coming months as the Bureau of Land Management’s Dillon Field Office’s Lemhi Pass timber sale gets underway.

Log hauling will begin Dec. 1. Trucks will travel on the Lemhi Pass Road onto Montana Highway 324 and then head north on Interstate 15.