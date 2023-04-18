Earth Day celebration at Montana Tech

Instrumental, vocal, dance, dramatic, and oral harmony will be featured at the Alma Higgins Vegetative Environment Enhancement Program "Living In Harmony With Our Earth" Earth Day 2023 Exhibition and Celebration at 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, in the Montana Tech Library Auditorium. The event is free.

The event is produced and directed by the Alma Higgins Vegetative Environment Enhancement Program Instigating Cluster and supported the Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corporation Inc., along with The Montana Standard, and Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority.

For details, call 406-723-3736 or visit https://greeleyneighborhoodbutte.org/alma-higgins-veep/

Big Hole River area getting all spruced up

The Southwestern Wildlands Chapter of Wild Montana will sponsor “Earth Day Big Hole River Cleanup” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The group will meet at the Divide Bridge Campground.

The Big Hole River begins high in the mountains south of Wisdom and joins the Wise River at the “big old rock” just north of Wise River. From there, it flows another 55 miles before joining up with the Beaverhead and Ruby Rivers to form the Jefferson.

Along this area are numerous fishing access sites and campgrounds managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. The river is popular year-round for floating and fishing. With popularity comes the usual trash and overflowing fire pits, which the agencies need help keeping up with.

Registration is required by going to the Wild Montana website. For more details, call Sherry at 406-560-6184 or Roger at 406-491-0090.