Snapshots: Don't forget to return election ballots; Tech lecture series; auditions for Orphan Girl production

Don't forget to return election ballots

Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis is reminding everyone that Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and to get your ballots into the office either by mail or drop off areas. Do not give your ballot to anyone other than election officials, who will be wearing a badge with their photo on it.

There are mobile units people can use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Walmart and the Butte Plaza Mall. Drop-off areas are also located in the rotunda and Clerk and Recorders office, Room 208, in the courthouse. The last day for the drop off areas will be Monday, Nov. 2.

Tech hosts public lecture series

The Montana Tech Public Lecture Series will host Raja Nagisetty, Ph.D., P.E. as the speaker at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, via ZOOM only. Nagisetty, Montana Tech Distinguished Researcher 2020, will present on sUAS Remote Sensing applications in Water Resources Engineering.

Nagisetty is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Engineering.