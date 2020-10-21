Snapshots: Don't forget to return election ballots; Tech lecture series; auditions for Orphan Girl production

Don't forget to return election ballots
Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis is reminding everyone that Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and to get your ballots into the office either by mail or drop off areas. Do not give your ballot to anyone other than election officials, who will be wearing a badge with their photo on it.
There are mobile units people can use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Walmart and the Butte Plaza Mall. Drop-off areas are also located in the rotunda and Clerk and Recorders office, Room 208, in the courthouse. The last day for the drop off areas will be Monday, Nov. 2.
Tech hosts public lecture series
The Montana Tech Public Lecture Series will host Raja Nagisetty, Ph.D., P.E. as the speaker at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, via ZOOM only. Nagisetty, Montana Tech Distinguished Researcher 2020, will present on sUAS Remote Sensing applications in Water Resources Engineering.
Nagisetty is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Engineering.
Remote-sensing techniques using small Unmanned Aerial Systems are being used increasingly for estimating hydrological and hydraulic state variables for water resources engineering applications. Nagisetty will present his research group’s work with sUAS-based thermal-infrared imaging and multispectral imaging technologies with three case studies:
Evaluation of geothermal seep interactions in a small reach of the Yellowstone River,
Evaluation of vegetation response for a beaver-mimicry restoration site on Blacktail Creek, and
Evaluation of the effects of macrophytes on Silver Bow Creek dissolved oxygen. These case studies demonstrate the current state of technology, opportunities, challenges, and limitations.
The presentation will be available via Zoom at the following address: https://zoom.us/j/98738250702?pwd=ZkNSQno5bXJXeEVhSk8zd2p4MTVzUT09. The password is MTECH.
New play auditions happening for OGCT
Auditions for the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre digital production of “The Wondering Eye of Christmas” by Cole Cunningham and sponsored by NorthWestern Energy, will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4-5, via Zoom.
The fun and family friendly radio-play style adaptation of the poem, “'Twas The Night Before Christmas,” will be a joyful holiday event for all. Auditions are open to ages seven and up — community members welcome.
Once you sign up for an audition, you will be emailed a link to an audition form to fill out.
The show rehearsal process and show will be completely digital for this production.
More details are to be announced at a later date.
