Snapshots: Dillon student awarded scholarship; visitor's bureau to meet; Republican committee meeting

Rocky Mountain grants scholarships

DILLON — Amber Sitz of Dillon is one of four Montana students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from Rocky Mountain Supply Inc.

Sitz is a fourth-year student in Montana State University Northern's nursing program. She is the daughter of Jim and Tammi Sitz of Dillon.

Rocky Mountain Supply's scholarship program aims to make a positive impact on recipients in their education, their community, and the industry within their field of study.

Visitor's bureau to meet via Zoom

The Butte Convention & Visitor’s Bureau will meet at noon, Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom. To obtain the Zoom link, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.

No action items are on the agenda. Discussion will be centered around the Montana Aware Campaign, FY20 reports and projects for FY21.

Republican Central Committee meeting set