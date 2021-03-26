Snapshots: COVID chat with local experts; square dancing lessons; gardening tips; FBI symposium for teens

For more details, contact Cassandra Sunell at csunell@bldc.net.

COVID vaccines available

WHITEHALL — Beginning Thursday, April 1, all Jefferson County residents age 18 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination is for Jefferson County residents and by appointment only. Appointments are limited by vaccine and clinic availability.

The registration for Jefferson County’s COVID-19 vaccination process is now online. Log on to the county website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov and click on “Community Covid Events.” County residents are encouraged to check frequently for appointment times and new clinic dates and locations.

For assistance in scheduling an appointment or for those who have limited access to the internet or are a shut-in, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 406-225-4004. Leave a message with name and phone number. Messages are retrieved each workday.

FBI hosts virtual teen symposium

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City FBI is hosting a virtual teen symposium 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 22-23, for high school juniors and seniors, 16-18 years of age, in Utah, Idaho, and Montana.