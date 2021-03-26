Snapshots: COVID chat with local experts; square dancing lessons; gardening tips; FBI symposium for teens

COVID chat, business breakout planned
Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow health director, and Melissa Wanamaker, COVID-19 specialist from Headwaters RC&D Small Business Development Center, will share COVID-19 experiences, questions and concerns 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Get updates on current public health metrics and priorities in our seven-county region and learn about open and upcoming resources, support opportunities, and deadlines in the Headwaters SBDC COVID Response and Recovery arsenal. Advanced registration is required.
Register at https://bit.ly/bsbcovid4.
Square dancing lessons offered
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave., is offering Mining City Square Dance lessons at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 6.
Gardening tips offered
Patti Armbrister and Jackie Marie Beyer together are "Grow Live" — and they will answer people’s “farm and garden” questions at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. They are offering gardening knowledge of the best growing practices “one question at a time, to one gardener at a time.” Their goal is to help people be successful in growing healthy food and creating a healthier place.
For more details, contact Cassandra Sunell at csunell@bldc.net.
COVID vaccines available
WHITEHALL — Beginning Thursday, April 1, all Jefferson County residents age 18 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination is for Jefferson County residents and by appointment only. Appointments are limited by vaccine and clinic availability.
The registration for Jefferson County’s COVID-19 vaccination process is now online. Log on to the county website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov and click on “Community Covid Events.” County residents are encouraged to check frequently for appointment times and new clinic dates and locations.
For assistance in scheduling an appointment or for those who have limited access to the internet or are a shut-in, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 406-225-4004. Leave a message with name and phone number. Messages are retrieved each workday.
FBI hosts virtual teen symposium
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City FBI is hosting a virtual teen symposium 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 22-23, for high school juniors and seniors, 16-18 years of age, in Utah, Idaho, and Montana.
The symposium provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI through presentations and demonstrations. Upon completion, students will foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how they serve our citizens, community, and nation.
Students will learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; enhance student awareness of issues like cyber, terrorism, and civil rights; and hear from FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support our overall mission — to protect the people of the United States and defend the constitution.
Student selection will be based on a quality application and essay. The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the Salt Lake City FBI office by April 9. Incomplete and/or late applications will not be accepted. Apply online at https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/salt-lake-city-teen-symposium-application-2021-032521.pdf/view
For details about the symposium and application, email SU_Outreach@fbi.gov.