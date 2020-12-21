Snapshots: County lists Christmas tree collection sites; Butte Unity Church offers Christmas Eve service

Christmas tree collection locations listed

Christmas tree collection will begin Dec. 26. Drop off your Christmas tree at the following locations and Park and Recreation will take care of the rest. Please remove all decorations and lights before dropping off your tree at the following locations:

Platinum and Excelsior

North Parking Lot of the Civic Center

Sampson and Utah (North entrance of Stodden Park)

High Altitude Skating Center (34 Olympic Way)

Call 406-497-6535 or 406-497-6576 with any questions.

Church offers Christmas Eve service

The public is invited to the Butte Unity Church’s annual non-denominational Christmas Eve candle lighting service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24, at 300 S. Montana St. Bring friends and be inspired with the spiritual nature of the season.

Christmas can be a painful time for some. It may be the first Christmas without loved ones; it may be a time that has always been difficult.