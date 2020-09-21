Snapshots: Cleanup planned at Thompson Park; First Fridays speaker set

The park, located 10 miles south of Butte, encompasses 3,500 acres. It was established in 1922, and underwent rehabilitation in 2012 through grants from the Natural Resource Damage Program, Recreation Trails Program, and Forest Service funds. Over 25 miles of trails are available for non-motorized recreation including the Milwaukee Rail Trail that connects to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and three picnic areas.

First Fridays speaker scheduled

Mary Jane Bradbury will be the First Fridays speaker at noon, Friday, Oct. 2. This program is brought in part by a grant from Humanities Montana. Bradbury will be speaking on "And Yet They Persisted: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Equality in America."

The road to achieving votes for women was grueling, filled with biases and complexities. It’s an important history to understand, not only for the tactics women used to prevail against the status quo of their day, but for the belief that women have an important role to play in the future. The reformers and activists of the past have given us a legacy to build on as we keep the conversation alive and continue to strive for equality in America.

This is a virtual event. Contact the library with your email address and you will be sent an invitation.