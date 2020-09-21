Snapshots: Cleanup planned at Thompson Park; First Fridays speaker set

Thompson Park cleanup set this weekend
Volunteers are needed to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park in conjunction with National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 26 and a follow up on Sunday, Sep. 27.
The socially distanced event starts at 10 a.m., and volunteers will meet at Lower Eagles Nest Picnic Area, along Highway 2 at the second entrance to the park, where a potluck barbecue will conclude the day. Friends of Thompson Park will provide the meat.
Various work projects are being lined up, with more details to come. These will include nipping aspen and lodgepole pine that are encroaching on the trails, clearing out drain dips and constructing a crossing over a small stream on Graham Canyon Trail.
The local effort is spearheaded by the newly formed Friends of Thompson Park. Volunteers should bring gloves and be prepared to walk.
For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-498-0566. Like them on Facebook and let them know if you plan to help.
Friends of Thompson Park is a multiple use organization that includes all users of the park whether you are a hiker, horseback rider, bicyclist, disc golfer, birder or anyone who has a desire to ensure the park is maintained for enjoyment by the public.
The park, located 10 miles south of Butte, encompasses 3,500 acres. It was established in 1922, and underwent rehabilitation in 2012 through grants from the Natural Resource Damage Program, Recreation Trails Program, and Forest Service funds. Over 25 miles of trails are available for non-motorized recreation including the Milwaukee Rail Trail that connects to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and three picnic areas.
First Fridays speaker scheduled
Mary Jane Bradbury will be the First Fridays speaker at noon, Friday, Oct. 2. This program is brought in part by a grant from Humanities Montana. Bradbury will be speaking on "And Yet They Persisted: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Equality in America."
The road to achieving votes for women was grueling, filled with biases and complexities. It’s an important history to understand, not only for the tactics women used to prevail against the status quo of their day, but for the belief that women have an important role to play in the future. The reformers and activists of the past have given us a legacy to build on as we keep the conversation alive and continue to strive for equality in America.
This is a virtual event. Contact the library with your email address and you will be sent an invitation.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361 or visit www.buttepubliclibrary.info.
For more details on Bradbury, go to https://www.humanitiesmontana.org/programs/and-yet-they-persisted-celebrating-the-100th-anniversary-of-the-19th-amendment-and-equality-in-america/.
Board of Horse Racing to hold meeting
The Montana Board of Horse Racing will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 24. People can join the Zoom meeting by using the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84405658328?pwd=NGtac1NSS1ZROXVHbXBvcEYyOWpUQT09. The ID for the meeting is 844 0565 8328.
For people who will be dialing in by phone, call 1-346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 844 0565 8328# and the passcode is 655304.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!