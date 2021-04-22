Snapshots: Cleanup at Thompson Park; meeting on Madison River cap; library seeking volunteers; Rotary scholarships

Cleanup Saturday at Thompson Park
People are invited to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park on Saturday, April 24. Volunteers are to meet at 10 a.m. at the first (Sagebrush Flats) gate, adjacent to Highway 2. The effort should last about four hours.
Activities will include garbage pickup, interior painting of the latrines, installation of interpretive and directional signage and clearing trails of downfall. The park officially opens May 1, when the lower gates will open.
For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727. Also, visit Friends of Thompson Park on Facebook.
Commission to hold public hearing
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, via Zoom to consider a proposed amendment pertaining to the implementation of the commercial use cap on the Madison River.
The amendment would postpone the implementation of the commercial use cap from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. The purpose of the proposed extension is to provide adequate time for the appointment and meeting of the Madison River Work Group work group to develop recommendations for the commission to consider.
Public comment will be accepted during the hearing. Written comment can be submitted to Madison River Comments, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or emailed to madisonrivercom@mt.gov. Written comment must be received no later than Friday, May 14.
For details on participating in the hearing, visit the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on fwp.mt.gov.
Volunteers needed at library
The Butte Public Library is looking for volunteers to help with donations processing, book sales, individual events, and the community garden. Anyone over 16 years old is welcome.
Call the library at 406-723-3361 or stop by 226 W. Broadway St. to fill out an application form.
2021 Rotary scholarships awarded
The Rotary Club of Twin Bridges/Ruby Valley awarded $800 scholarships to the following graduating students from Twin Bridges and Sheridan High Schools:
Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, probability of success, service to school, community and public services and financial need.
Twin Bridges awardees:
- Carl Shaw will attend University of Montana and major in management information systems with a history minor. Carl is also considering a master’s degree following graduation from college.
- Trista Redfield will attend Montana State University and will pursue a double major in psychology and neuroscience and to become a practitioner in those fields of study.