Snapshots: Cleanup at Thompson Park; meeting on Madison River cap; library seeking volunteers; Rotary scholarships

Cleanup Saturday at Thompson Park

People are invited to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park on Saturday, April 24. Volunteers are to meet at 10 a.m. at the first (Sagebrush Flats) gate, adjacent to Highway 2. The effort should last about four hours.

Activities will include garbage pickup, interior painting of the latrines, installation of interpretive and directional signage and clearing trails of downfall. The park officially opens May 1, when the lower gates will open.

For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727. Also, visit Friends of Thompson Park on Facebook.

Commission to hold public hearing

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, via Zoom to consider a proposed amendment pertaining to the implementation of the commercial use cap on the Madison River.

The amendment would postpone the implementation of the commercial use cap from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. The purpose of the proposed extension is to provide adequate time for the appointment and meeting of the Madison River Work Group work group to develop recommendations for the commission to consider.