Snapshots: Clark's Lookout closed; FWP to treat kids' pond in Dillon; Headwaters offers programs

Clark’s Lookout temporarily closed
DILLON — Clark’s Lookout State Park has been closed temporarily due to a large cottonwood tree that has blown over onto the latrine, causing a safety hazard. Because the tree is unstable, the park will remain closed to all public occupation and recreation until further notice. Clark’s Lookout State Park is located just north of Dillon, along the Beaverhead River.
For more details on this issue, please visit https://go.usa.gov/x7q5p.
Community recognition recipients named
The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis recognized Montana veterans for October.
Mike Lawson received a certificate on behalf of all Montana veterans at the club meeting on Oct. 14.
For details on Sunrise Kiwanis, contact Cheryl Peterslie at 406-490-6364 or cpeterslie@yahoo.com.
FWP biologists to improve fishery
DILLON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is partnering with the Beaverhead Outdoors Association to improve the fishery at Blacktail Meadows Kids Pond in Dillon.
Common carps, longnose suckers and white suckers were introduced to the pond during a flooding event in the nearby Pigtail Slough several years ago. Since then, the quality of fishery at the pond has declined.
FWP fisheries biologists will remove these species during the week of Oct. 19 by drawing down the pond’s water level, then treating the remaining pool with rotenone.
Rotenone is a naturally derived substance commonly used in fish restoration efforts that is toxic to gill-breathing animals and breaks down quickly in the aquatic environment. FWP routinely uses rotenone for fish restoration efforts and has found the substance to be effective and safe. Only the pond will be impacted by the treatment.
The pond will be detoxified within seven days of the treatment and will be stocked with rainbow or cutthroat trout multiple times next spring and in subsequent years.
FWP completed an environmental assessment for this project and received no comments during a 30-day comment period, which ended on Sept. 30.
More details about this project can be found at https://go.usa.gov/x7qKv.
Headwaters offers programs, resources
Support Local Journalism
A conference on low- and no-cost training, counseling, loans and grants available to small businesses through the Montana COVID Relief Program, Food and Ag Program, and the Headwaters Small Business Development Center will be offered in Butte at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via Zoom.
Listed below are the places and dates of when this conference will be offered. All conferences will be held at 10 a.m.
Oct. 26 — Madison County
Oct. 27 — Powell County
Oct. 28 — Granite County
Oct. 29 — Jefferson County
Nov. 3 — Anaconda-Deer Lodge County
Nov. 5 — Beaverhead County
RSVP to Taylor Lovell at tlovell@headwatersrcd.org for instructions.
Five-hour power training
Would your small business or future small business benefit from five hours of private, confidential, one-on-one training with an expert in marketing, accounting or Quickbooks?
Headwaters has COVID Cares Act grant funds available for small businesses in the seven-county Headwaters region (Butte-Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite, Madison, Jefferson or Powell County) that have been affected by COVID. Apply at bit.ly/hwrcdcoach.
Business adaptability grants
The grant deadline is Nov. 15 for the second round of COVID CARES Act Business Adaptability grants. Up to $10,000 is available to help small businesses reimburse expenses related to keeping staff and customers safe. Everything from the purchase of personal protective equipment to buying equipment and resources needed to help your staff to work remotely can be covered by this grant. The situation remains fluid regarding future small business grant funding. See current offerings at www.covidreliefmt.org.
PPP loan forgiveness made simpler
The Paycheck Protection Program has provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to American small businesses providing critical economic relief and supporting more than 51 million jobs. The treasury department has committed to making the PPP forgiveness process as simple as possible while also protecting against fraud and misuse of funds. Go tohttps://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-10/PPP%20Loan%20Forgiveness%20Application%20Form%203508S.pdf for simpler loan forgiveness application.
For more details on any of these programs, contact Julie Jaksha at 406-533-6780 or jjaksha@headwatersrcd.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!