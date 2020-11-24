Snapshots: Christmas tree permits available; Advent Masses set; help with energy bills; Miner's Day auction planned

Christmas tree permits available
Applications for Christmas tree permits are available with the forest service online at www.recreation.gov/tree-permits. Although there is no charge for the permit, there is a processing fee of $2.50. The holiday tree permit fees continue to help support the “Every Kid Outdoors” program. Each permit allows the purchaser to harvest up to three trees.
The public can also call any district office to have the permit mailed, emailed, or schedule a time to pick it up at the front entrance. The permit needs to be displayed on the dashboard of the vehicle when out in the forest harvesting a tree. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest personnel are following COVID-19 protocols and procedures, but are available to the public.
For more details, contact the Dillon Ranger District at 406-683-3900.
Church begins Advent Masses
Beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 4400 Continental Drive, will have Advent Masses Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m., and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Also, a penance service is at noon Tuesday, Dec. 15. Please note that all COVID-19 directives will be followed.
For details, call 406-494-5078.
Action Inc. offers energy assistance
Action Inc., Southwest Montana’s Community Action Agency, provides energy assistance for all eligible households located in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Madison, Powell, and Silver Bow Counties. Montana’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is administered by Action Inc. and can pay part of your winter home heating bills.
Applications are available now through April 30, 2021.
If you qualify for LIEAP you are also eligible for a free weatherization program.
Eligibility for LIEAP is based upon your income and assets; your annual income must not be more than the established federal income level. Both homeowners and renters may apply. If all members of the household are receiving benefits from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) and/or a combination, you may qualify automatically.
To apply, call Action Inc. 406-533-6855 or toll free at 800-382-1325 or visiti www.butteassistanceprograms.org. Action Inc. is located at 25 West Silver St. in Butte. Due to COVID-19, Action Inc.’s office is only open by appointment.
National Miner’s Day celebrated with auction
World Museum of Mining is celebrating National Miner's Day with an online auction from 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 27, to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6.
With over 60 items up for bid, everyone is sure to find the perfect gift for a loved one or even themselves. The auction can be found at https://wmmining2020.ggo.bid. Registration is required to bid.
For more details, call 406-723-7211.
Highway project stops through winter
BOULDER — The Montana Department of Transportation has paused construction over the winter on a project south of Boulder. Improvements to Whitetail Road between Boulder and Whitehall are nearly complete. Crews will need a few weeks of warmer weather to finish the remaining tasks.
The remaining work to be completed in 2021 includes chip sealing and painting (striping) the asphalt on the northern section of the project, seeding along the sides of the road, and completing miscellaneous clean up tasks.
For more information about the project or to sign up for construction notifications visit: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southbouldersouth/
