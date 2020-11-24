Snapshots: Christmas tree permits available; Advent Masses set; help with energy bills; Miner's Day auction planned

Christmas tree permits available

Applications for Christmas tree permits are available with the forest service online at www.recreation.gov/tree-permits. Although there is no charge for the permit, there is a processing fee of $2.50. The holiday tree permit fees continue to help support the “Every Kid Outdoors” program. Each permit allows the purchaser to harvest up to three trees.

The public can also call any district office to have the permit mailed, emailed, or schedule a time to pick it up at the front entrance. The permit needs to be displayed on the dashboard of the vehicle when out in the forest harvesting a tree. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest personnel are following COVID-19 protocols and procedures, but are available to the public.

For more details, contact the Dillon Ranger District at 406-683-3900.

Church begins Advent Masses

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 4400 Continental Drive, will have Advent Masses Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m., and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.