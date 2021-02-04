Snapshots: Children's theater workshop; commodity box distribution; board applications sought

Children's theater offers free workshop
The Orphan Girl Children's Theatre is offering a free workshop from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. When the Shoe Fits; Finding Your Fairytale Character is an adaptation workshop for teens, ages 13 and up (no adults), with a maximum of 12 participants. Carson Becker, an award-winning, nationally produced playwright, screenwriter, dramatist and arts educator will teach the workshop.
In the workshop, artists will explore the characters, actions and themes of their favorite fairy tale and look at the many characters that inhabit the chosen tale. Through a series of exploratory exercises, artists will write a monologue for a chosen character — one that may be literal adaptation, or one that spans a range of story worlds.
For details or to register, email jackievetter@orphangirl.org.
Commodity boxes available Monday
Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will distribute commodity boxes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8. This is the only day that staff will be available to distribute food boxes as the office is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This distribution is only for those who are already signed up for the program.
Advisory council seeks board applications
The Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council is seeking board member applications. There are 2-year and 4-year terms available. Applicants are encouraged to print the application, fill it out, and mail or email it to the address located at the top of the application.
Find the application at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/876/Mental-Health-Local-Advisory-Council. For more details, call 406-497-6221.
Uptown community kick-off meetings set
Butte-Silver Bow, the Uptown Masterplan Association and Butte Local Development Corp. are offering two opportunities to attend public kick-off meetings for the newly developing Uptown Masterplan at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10; and noon Thursday, Feb. 11, via ZOOM.
The meetings will be an introduction to the 18-month planning process, including assessing the opportunities and challenges that are presented in Uptown and developing a comprehensive document to guide future decisions and provide a framework for new development.