Snapshots: Children's theater workshop; commodity box distribution; board applications sought

Children's theater offers free workshop

The Orphan Girl Children's Theatre is offering a free workshop from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. When the Shoe Fits; Finding Your Fairytale Character is an adaptation workshop for teens, ages 13 and up (no adults), with a maximum of 12 participants. Carson Becker, an award-winning, nationally produced playwright, screenwriter, dramatist and arts educator will teach the workshop.

In the workshop, artists will explore the characters, actions and themes of their favorite fairy tale and look at the many characters that inhabit the chosen tale. Through a series of exploratory exercises, artists will write a monologue for a chosen character — one that may be literal adaptation, or one that spans a range of story worlds.

For details or to register, email jackievetter@orphangirl.org.

Commodity boxes available Monday