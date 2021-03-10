Snapshots: CAP cadets complete program; Relfection Mass planned in Butte

CAP cadets complete program

Cadets of the Butte Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol were recently awarded the Model Rocketry badge.

Requirements for the badge include building, launching and the successful recovery of five rockets. Cadets built the rockets at meetings and at home. Several single stage and a two-stage payload lifter were completed by each cadet. All launches occurred at the Copper Mountain Little Guy Football Field during the summer.

Cadets also took three on-line tests, scoring at least 80% on history and biographies of rocketry pioneers, on scientific laws with mathematical theories of rocket flight, and on rocket engine performance.

The rocketry program was led by Walt McIntosh with support from Bill Bowden and Bryan Hood.

Cadets participating were Heather Hood, Brianna Yount, Masyn Hanna, Jason Sanders, Isaac Hunter, Rebekah Miller and Abigail Seeger.

The Butte Composite Squadron welcomes all youth 12 to 18 years old and adults of all ages. Meetings are held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne St.

For details, call Erik Eichner at 406-498-5980.