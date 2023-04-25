Open house for Butte Veterans at Butte VA Clinic
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the Butte VA Clinic in Butte on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the first anniversary of the state-of-the-art clinic’s opening. The open house will be held at 40 Three Bears Drive in Butte.
The event will ensure that Veterans are aware of all services and benefits they have earned. Montana VA staff representing over 10 services and programs will be available to provide information and answer questions (such as for enrollment/eligibility, Veterans Benefits Administration, mental health, women Veteran services, toxic exposure screenings, and more).
Following passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, eligibility has been expanded and Veterans who were not previously eligible for enrollment and VA benefits may now be. Enrollment and eligibility experts will be available to answer questions. (Veterans may learn more about the PACT Act at www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411).
Mai Wah Society to hold traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day
The Mai Wah Society will hold a traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day, known as the Qingming Festival, on Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. at Mount Moriah Cemetery (Section R). The Mai Wah welcomes community members to join in the celebration.
The Qingming Festival is both a solemn remembrance of ancestors and a happy celebration of spring and the renewal of life. The Mai Wah Society will mark the occasion by sweeping and placing flowers on the historic graves of Butte’s Chinese population; making offerings of fruit and wine; burning incense and joss (fake) money; and sharing traditional snacks.
Community members are encouraged to bring brooms and kites to the ceremony. The Chinese portion of the cemetery is in Section R, which is located in the southwest corner of Mount Moriah Cemetery. If the back road in the cemetery to Section R is muddy, please park where the pavement ends and walk.