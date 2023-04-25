Open house for Butte Veterans at Butte VA Clinic

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the Butte VA Clinic in Butte on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the first anniversary of the state-of-the-art clinic’s opening. The open house will be held at 40 Three Bears Drive in Butte.

The event will ensure that Veterans are aware of all services and benefits they have earned. Montana VA staff representing over 10 services and programs will be available to provide information and answer questions (such as for enrollment/eligibility, Veterans Benefits Administration, mental health, women Veteran services, toxic exposure screenings, and more).

Following passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, eligibility has been expanded and Veterans who were not previously eligible for enrollment and VA benefits may now be. Enrollment and eligibility experts will be available to answer questions. (Veterans may learn more about the PACT Act at www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411).