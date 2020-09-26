Snapshots: Butte Ranger District office reopens Sept. 29; alcohol server training offered

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butte Ranger District reopens Sept. 29

The Butte Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, 1820 Meadowlark in Butte, will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The office was temporarily closed due to a proactive push in dispatching staff to assist in fire suppression efforts throughout Montana and other areas in the nation affected by fires this season.

Call 406-832-3178 for any assistance or information.

Forest Service warns of falling trees

DILLON — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Service wants to remind people of the risk this time of year for falling hazard trees caused by storm fronts, which include gusty winds, snow and ice.

A hazard tree has structural defects that make it likely to fall without warning. Structural defects are caused by beetle kill, age, fire, disease and other factors. Falling hazard trees pose a risk to public safety, in the forest, on trails and at campsites. Fallen trees may partially or totally block trails and roads.

Recreation and trail crews on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest report many of the trails and roads have been cleared multiple times.