Snapshots: Butte Ranger District office reopens Sept. 29; alcohol server training offered

Butte Ranger District reopens Sept. 29
The Butte Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, 1820 Meadowlark in Butte, will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The office was temporarily closed due to a proactive push in dispatching staff to assist in fire suppression efforts throughout Montana and other areas in the nation affected by fires this season.
Call 406-832-3178 for any assistance or information.
Forest Service warns of falling trees
DILLON — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Service wants to remind people of the risk this time of year for falling hazard trees caused by storm fronts, which include gusty winds, snow and ice.
A hazard tree has structural defects that make it likely to fall without warning. Structural defects are caused by beetle kill, age, fire, disease and other factors. Falling hazard trees pose a risk to public safety, in the forest, on trails and at campsites. Fallen trees may partially or totally block trails and roads.
Recreation and trail crews on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest report many of the trails and roads have been cleared multiple times.
All visitors to the National Forest should be prepared for downed trees on trails and roads. Remember to locate camps in safe locations away from hazard trees. Always be aware of your surroundings and look up while on trails. Avoid the timbered areas when it is windy and avoid camping in dense patches of dead trees.
Alcohol sales, training offered
Certified trainer Jim Cross will lead a Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service (RASS) Training Classes in Butte on the scheduled dates listed below.
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 4 p.m., on the second floor, in the education room, at the Business Development Building, 305 W. Mercury St.
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 — 5 p.m., on the second floor, in the education room, at the Business Development Building, 305 W. Mercury St.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 5 p.m., on the second floor, in the education room, at the Business Development Building, 305 W. Mercury St.
- Tuesday, Nov. 11 — 5 p.m., on the second floor, in the education room, at the Business Development Building, 305 W. Mercury St.
This class is for anyone serving or selling alcohol to include bar owners, bartenders, convenience store clerks, grocery store clerks, servers and for special events, such as festivals, where alcohol will be sold or consumed. RASS classes are free and it’s the law to be RASS certified within 60 days of hire and every three years thereafter to serve or sell alcohol.
Go to https://svc.mt.gov/dor/liquorserver/public/statetraining.aspx for a list of state certified trainers by county.
RASS trainings are sponsored by Butte Cares Inc. and are offered free, no need to register. Masks are required during training. For details, call Butte Cares at 406-565-5226 or email rassbutte@gmail.com. Pre-registration is not required.
