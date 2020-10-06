Snapshots: Bullock to tour veterans home; observe Mars at star party; fall harvest fundraiser

Bullock to tour veterans home site

Gov. Steve Bullock, DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan and several local veterans will tour the Southwest Montana Veterans’ Home construction site at noon Thursday, Oct. 8.

The facility is nearing completion, and is expected to open in November. The approximately $20 million facility is being constructed on a 10-acre site on Blacktail Loop, just south of Mount Highland Drive. The facility will include five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building and will have room for 60 veterans. At this time, the waitlist for the facility is 74 individuals.

The first cottage and community center will be completed by the end of October, with the second and third cottages set for completion at the end of November. The two remaining cottages and maintenance building are set for completion at the end of December.

During the tour, all those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings.

Observe Mars at star party

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}