Snapshots: Bullock to tour veterans home; observe Mars at star party; fall harvest fundraiser

Bullock to tour veterans home site
Gov. Steve Bullock, DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan and several local veterans will tour the Southwest Montana Veterans’ Home construction site at noon Thursday, Oct. 8.
The facility is nearing completion, and is expected to open in November. The approximately $20 million facility is being constructed on a 10-acre site on Blacktail Loop, just south of Mount Highland Drive. The facility will include five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center building and will have room for 60 veterans. At this time, the waitlist for the facility is 74 individuals.
The first cottage and community center will be completed by the end of October, with the second and third cottages set for completion at the end of November. The two remaining cottages and maintenance building are set for completion at the end of December.
During the tour, all those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings.
Observe Mars at star party
The Cottontail Observatory will have a two night star party with the planet Mars as the main attraction. With Mars coming close to the Earth people should be able to see the snow caps on Mars. Other objects in the night sky will be Jupiter, with moons, Saturn with its rings, the seven sisters, and many other celestial objects.
The event will be 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, weather permitting. The stars come out about 7:45 p.m. Mars will rise at 6:39 p.m. on Friday and 6:34 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a new moon during this event.
For details, contact Joe Witherspoon, director, Cottontail Observatory, 415-418-9026.
Fall harvest festival fundraiser for kids
Hands on Learning Childcare 2 will host a fall harvest festival fundraiser at the at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at 3104 Busch St., behind the Arby’s parking lot. There will be plenty of Halloween fun for kids, including face painting, a jumperoo, hay rides, prizes and more.
For more details, contact 406-498-2507.
Rifle & Pistol Club meeting canceled
ANACONDA — The annual meeting of Anaconda Rifle & Pistol Club planned for Thursday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and will be rescheduled at a later date.
