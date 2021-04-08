Snapshots: Brown Bag Lunch talk on gardens; commodity boxes available

Brown Bag Lunch talk on gardening

Kim Kohn of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will talk with former Butte librarian DeHanza Kwong about gardening in Butte at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, on KBOW’s Party Line, 550 AM.

Gardening at high elevation is a challenge, and historically, many have tried to challenge the reputation that nothing could grow amid the mines and smelters. An avid landscape gardener, Kohn recently presented a talk at the public library about historic gardens in Butte with material drawn from the archives’ collections.

DeHanza is from the East Coast but has lived all over the world. She fell in love with community gardens after managing the Park Street Community Garden in Butte, and has made it her mission to make sure healthy and fresh food is available to all. She received a certification in Sustainable Urban Agriculture from Southern University Agricultural Center and has a master’s in Library and Information Science from the University of Hawaii.

