Snapshots: Brown Bag Lunch talk on gardens; commodity boxes available

Brown Bag Lunch talk on gardening
Kim Kohn of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will talk with former Butte librarian DeHanza Kwong about gardening in Butte at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, on KBOW’s Party Line, 550 AM.
Gardening at high elevation is a challenge, and historically, many have tried to challenge the reputation that nothing could grow amid the mines and smelters. An avid landscape gardener, Kohn recently presented a talk at the public library about historic gardens in Butte with material drawn from the archives’ collections.
DeHanza is from the East Coast but has lived all over the world. She fell in love with community gardens after managing the Park Street Community Garden in Butte, and has made it her mission to make sure healthy and fresh food is available to all. She received a certification in Sustainable Urban Agriculture from Southern University Agricultural Center and has a master’s in Library and Information Science from the University of Hawaii.
Aging services to distribute commodity boxes
Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will distribute commodity boxes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, April 12. If people are unable to pick up their food box on April 12, make arrangements to have it picked up as staff may not be available on alternative dates. This distribution is only for those who are already signed up for the program.
Rail authority board to meet
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority board will have a virtual meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Find the agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/events