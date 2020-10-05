Snapshots: Books club meets; visitor's board to meet; Democrats host virtual pow wow; mental health advocacy meeting in Dillon

The North Bear song will be posted on their FB page at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6. The deadline for people to submit their video is 8 p.m. on that day. Dancers can record themselves dancing to that song and post their video to the FB Group with the hashtags associated with their dance category and age bracket. Each day of the contest will work the same with the different categories. Videos will be scored by judges from across the state.