Snapshots: Books club meets; visitor's board to meet; Democrats host virtual pow wow; mental health advocacy meeting in Dillon

Book Club plans to meet Oct. 16
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at the library to discuss “The Pearl That Broke Its Shell” by Nadia Hashimi. Copies of the book can be checked out on the first floor of the library.
This event can be attended virtually. Call the library for details, 406-723-3361.
Butte CVB to meet Oct. 8
The Butte Convention & Visitor’s Bureau will be meeting at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, via Zoom. Items on the agenda include ratifying bylaws, voting in avnew board of directors and safety grant expenditures and projects.
Anyone wanting a meeting link or have questions for the CVB board of directors should contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.
Class of ‘61 to hold lunch
The Butte High School class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Christina’s Cocina Café, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.
Mental Health advocacy panel to meet
DILLON — Details and insights on how to be an effective mental health advocate is the focus of “SPEAK UP”, a statewide panel of Montana experts from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, on a ZOOM conference call https://zoom.us/j/99201976688). It is open to the public and hosted by the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. The ZOOM link is also available on the Beaverhead County home page, https://beaverheadcounty.org/
Panel members include DPHHS Addictive and Mental Disorders Division Administrator, Zoe Barnard; Montana Chapter National Association of Mental Illness Executive Director, Matt Kuntz; Montana Budget and Policy Council Co-Director, Heather O’Laughlin; MT Behavioral Health Alliance Director, Mary Windecker; and local Dillon Assistant Police Chief, Jeremy Alvarez.
Meetings canceled
Support Local Journalism
ANACONDA — Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the meeting on Oct. 7 for the Legion Post 21 and the Unit 21 will be canceled. In addition, there will be no bingo on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Democrats host virtual Pow Wow
The Montana Democrats Native Vote Program is hosting the first ever Native Vote Virtual Pow Wow Oct. 5-9. This virtual pow wow, coordinated by the Native Program Planning Committee of the Montana Democratic Party, will serve as an opportunity for all Montana’s Native people to come together and dance, drum, engage, and celebrate Montana’s first people and original culture.
There will be dancing and drumming, but we’ll also be highlighting Native Montana artists, stories of resilience, and Native Democratic candidates. Everyone is welcome to attend.
RSVP at the following link, http://bit.ly/NVPVirtualPWRSVP and on the FB event on the page if you plan to attend. When people RSVP they reserve a free Native Vote Virtual Pow Wow sticker. Names will be entered to win a Native Vote Pow Wow T-shirt. There will be contests during the pow wow.
People can also register to be a dancer at the following link, http://bit.ly/NVPPWDancerReg. Our head drum, North Bear, is recording songs for the competition.
The contest schedules is as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 6 — Men and women's traditional contest (junior-adult ages)
Wednesday, Oct. 7 — Jingle, chicken, grass contest (junior-adult ages)
Thursday, Oct. 8 — Men and women's fancy contest (junior-adult ages)
Friday, Oct. 9 — Men and women's golden age contest
The contest layout is as follows:
The North Bear song will be posted on their FB page at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6. The deadline for people to submit their video is 8 p.m. on that day. Dancers can record themselves dancing to that song and post their video to the FB Group with the hashtags associated with their dance category and age bracket. Each day of the contest will work the same with the different categories. Videos will be scored by judges from across the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!