Snapshots: Belmont senior center closing Dec. 28-29; Solvay awards scholarship

Belmont senior center closes Dec. 28-29

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28-29, to give employees a much-deserved vacation, according to a news release. Frozen meals will be delivered Dec. 21-23.

The Belmont will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.

BHS student awarded Solvay scholarship

Solvay USA Inc. has awarded its annual Engineering for Environmental Protection Scholarship for 2020 to Katelyn Rapp of Butte High School. Rapp plans to pursue an environmental engineering degree at Montana Tech.

In 2001, Rhodia Inc. began awarding the scholarship to future Montana Tech students who share their commitment to the environment and who will pursue a degree in engineering at Montana Tech. Each year, one Butte High School student and one Butte Central student have the opportunity to receive the $2,000 scholarship. To apply, students are asked to complete an application form and provide an essay about "What role should engineers play in protecting and improving the environment?"

Students with interest in learning more about this scholarship opportunity should contact their school counselor, email dan.bersanti@solvay.com, or write to the following address to request more information on eligibility requirements and an application form: Dan Bersanti, P.O. Box 3146, Butte, MT 59701.

