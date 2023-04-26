A Brown Bag Lunch featuring Jim McCarthy is set for May 10. It will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz Street.

Have you ever wondered why Butte folks are friendly...yet, at the same time they can be very nosey? Jim McCarthy has his own perspective and theory of why this is so, and why it happens in Butte. Join him at the Archives to hear about a topic that seems strange. Butte folks may be unaware of this “Butte Connection."

Jim McCarthy was born and raised in Butte and graduated from the University of Montana with a B.A. in History and Political Science. He was employed by Butte-Silver Bow for 35 years as Park Superintendent and Road Foreman, until he retired in 2009.

Coffee and water will be served and guests may bring a sack lunch. For more information, call the Archives at 406-782-3280.