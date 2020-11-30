Pay court fines with canned goods
Anyone with outstanding fines in Butte City Court can bring in 30 cans of non-expired food and get a $100 maximum credit toward your fine payment. This will satisfy people’s January 2021 fine payment.
The cans will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 through Dec. 14, at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St. Thirty cans are the least, and most, you can bring for fine credit.
The COVID-19 pandemic had increased the number of new clients needing the assistance of the Butte Food Bank. This is a great opportunity to receive a fine reduction and at the same time help those that are hungry and in need of assistance.
Contact City Court at 406-497-6365 or Butte Justice Court at 406-497-6390 with questions.
