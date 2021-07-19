Battlefield closed temporarily
WISDOM — To reduce potential conflict between public use and fire protection activities, Big Hole National Battlefield is now closed to public access until further notice.
Currently, there is no immediate threat to park resources or property. National Park Service staff continue to monitor the situation and implement appropriate actions as needed. The park service’s first and foremost concern is the health, safety and well-being of park visitors, park staff and fire personnel.
For current fire information, visit Trail Creek Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7634/ or call the fire information line at 406-624-9452. Updates to park operations will be shared on the Big Hole National Battlefield website www.nps.gov/biho.
Big Hole National Battlefield is located 10 miles west of Wisdom, Mont. on Highway 43. Admission is free year round. For more information, please contact Big Hole National Battlefield at 406-689-3155, visit www.nps.gov/biho, or check us out on Facebook www.facebook.com/BigHoleNationalBattlefield/.
American Legion Post hosts birthday dinner
The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will hold their annual Post and Auxiliary Birthday Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. The hall will open at 6:00 p.m.
They will be celebrating 102 years of service to veterans. A pasty dinner, salads and birthday cake will be served. All veterans are welcome.
Art talk and tour with Erica Selby
Open A.I.R. and the Clark Chateau will host an art talk and tour with Erica Selby from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 24, at the historic Clark Chateau, 321 West Broadway St. This will be followed by a happy hour with light food and drink and a chance to meet the artist and mingle.
For more details, call 406-560-5600.
Dinner set for Gal-Us-Frame Red Hats
The Gal-Us-Frame Red Hats' Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Christina's Cocina Café, 2201 Silverbow Blvd.
For more details, call Millie at 406-565-8315 or Mariel at 406-490-9000.