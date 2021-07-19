The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will hold their annual Post and Auxiliary Birthday Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. The hall will open at 6:00 p.m.

They will be celebrating 102 years of service to veterans. A pasty dinner, salads and birthday cake will be served. All veterans are welcome.

Art talk and tour with Erica Selby

Open A.I.R. and the Clark Chateau will host an art talk and tour with Erica Selby from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 24, at the historic Clark Chateau, 321 West Broadway St. This will be followed by a happy hour with light food and drink and a chance to meet the artist and mingle.

For more details, call 406-560-5600.

Dinner set for Gal-Us-Frame Red Hats

The Gal-Us-Frame Red Hats' Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Christina's Cocina Café, 2201 Silverbow Blvd.

For more details, call Millie at 406-565-8315 or Mariel at 406-490-9000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0