Archives closed for building maintenance
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 West Quartz St., will be closed the week of Nov. 22 for annual building maintenance and cleaning and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29. The Archives' normal hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more details, call 406-782-3280.
Business Network hosts gift exchange
Join fellow business leaders in Butte for a holiday gift exchange at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Metals Bank, 8 W. Park St. The BBN will provide appetizers and networking opportunities. Bring a wrapped gift of at least $20 in value and your business cards. This is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday mood while making contacts that will last through 2022 and beyond.
For more details, call 406-221-6862.