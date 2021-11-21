Archives closed for building maintenance

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 West Quartz St., will be closed the week of Nov. 22 for annual building maintenance and cleaning and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29. The Archives' normal hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Business Network hosts gift exchange

Join fellow business leaders in Butte for a holiday gift exchange at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Metals Bank, 8 W. Park St. The BBN will provide appetizers and networking opportunities. Bring a wrapped gift of at least $20 in value and your business cards. This is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday mood while making contacts that will last through 2022 and beyond.