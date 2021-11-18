Santa makes an appearance at library

The Butte Public Library is participating in the Christmas Stroll in uptown Butte from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 226 W. Broadway St. Stop by for a photo with Santa, browse their holiday book sale, or get some free hot cocoa and cookies.

For more details, call 406-723-3361.

Uptown Toastmasters announce winners

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club winners on Tuesday, Nov. 16, included Jodi Peretti, best speaker; Joe McBride, best table topic responder; and Debbie Sorensen, best evaluator.

Uptown Toastmasters meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Archives. Guests are welcome. For more details, call 406-782-8805 or 406-490-5569.

Christmas Bazaar set at Civic Center

The Winter Bazaar will be held at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov 20-21, at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

There will be over 70 booths all under one roof to start your holiday shopping. Admission is free.

Murdoch’s offers free holiday photos

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 3939 Harrison Ave., is offering free holiday photos from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Pets are welcome.

The event benefits a local non-profit, so optional donations will be accepted. The holiday photos will be available for download Dec. 3-25 in their online gallery.

For more details, go to https://www.murdochs.com/christmas-photos/.

Santa Paws coming to the mall

Santa Paws will be happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec.4-5, at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

People can bring their pets to have a picture taken with Santa. Two 5” x 7” photos cost $18. All proceeds go to help fund the spay/neuter program. This year, they are requesting people wear masks and only pets are allowed in the photos. There is also an option to not have Santa in the photo. Bring pets on leashes and in crates.

Christmas Bazaar set in Avon

AVON — The annual Country Christmas Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Community Hall and Avon Store. Vendors will be selling pottery, woodcrafts, knitted/crocheted articles, photography, art, jewelry, personal care items, baked goods and candy, home decorations, Christmas swags, and much more. Lunch will be available.

For more details, call 406-429-6696 or 406-492-7091.

