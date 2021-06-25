Practice yoga in the Park
There will be yoga from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., every Monday and Wednesday, at JFK Park, located on Center Drive. This program will run July 5 through Sept. 1. There is no registration necessary. Sessions are offered for free but there is a suggested $5 donation. People need to bring their own yoga mats.
For more details, contact Cassandra at ccrnichyoga@yahoo.com.
Hiking with Hallie
Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation is sponsoring “Hiking with Hallie” at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, June 30 through July 28, weather permitting. These will be guided, educational hikes. People need to dress appropriately and bring water and snacks. The sessions are free but there is a suggested donation of $5. The donations will benefit Butte Parks & Trails Foundation, Friends of Thompson Park and the Rotary Club of Butte.
The following are the dates and locations for the upcoming hikes:
June 30 — Thompson Park — meet at Sagebrush flats parking lot
July 7 — BA&P Trail — meet at the parking lot below the World of Mining Museum
July 21 — Maud S Trails — meet at Maude S parking lot
July 28 — Milwaukee Road — meet at Sagebrush flats parking lot in Thompson Park
For more details, contact Hallie Zolynski at halli_zolynski@yahoo.com.
Open house held at Sage Mountain Center
WHITEHALL — The high-altitude gardens of Sage Mountain Center will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, located off Toll Mtn. Road, between Butte and Whitehall, off Hwy 2.
Features include organic edible landscapes, permaculture designs, drip irrigation, cultivars of herbs, fruits trees, vegetables, flowers, as well as, water retention techniques, and mulching options. At 6,300 ft. elevation, the solar water heated straw bale greenhouse provides an abundance of tomatoes, figs, and chilies in the summer and fresh crops of veggies during the winter.
Reservations are not required and pets are not permitted.
For details, call 406-494-9875 or email smc@sagemountain.org. For directions, print out a map at http://sagemountain.org/contact/.
EPA to hold community Superfund meeting
The Environmental Protection Agency is holding its monthly community Superfund meeting for Butte from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28.
The meeting will be accessible three ways:
Registering using Eventbright at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/butte-superfund-community-meeting-tickets-147914936557
Calling in at 406-247-0520 and using conference ID number 505 776 506
By Microsoft Teams. For the meeting link, please contact EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator Dana Barnicoat at barnicoat.dana@epa.gov or call 406 560-6261.
Agenda:
Atlantic Richfield will present updates on the Residential Metals Abatement Program (RMAP) for schools and daycares followed by a discussion with the community.
Butte Silver-Bow County will kick-off the repository siting study and this will be followed by a community discussion.
If time allows, following both presentations and community discussion, EPA, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Butte Silver Bow County and AR will provide agency updates.