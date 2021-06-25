Practice yoga in the Park

There will be yoga from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., every Monday and Wednesday, at JFK Park, located on Center Drive. This program will run July 5 through Sept. 1. There is no registration necessary. Sessions are offered for free but there is a suggested $5 donation. People need to bring their own yoga mats.

For more details, contact Cassandra at ccrnichyoga@yahoo.com.

Hiking with Hallie

Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation is sponsoring “Hiking with Hallie” at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, June 30 through July 28, weather permitting. These will be guided, educational hikes. People need to dress appropriately and bring water and snacks. The sessions are free but there is a suggested donation of $5. The donations will benefit Butte Parks & Trails Foundation, Friends of Thompson Park and the Rotary Club of Butte.

The following are the dates and locations for the upcoming hikes:

June 30 — Thompson Park — meet at Sagebrush flats parking lot

July 7 — BA&P Trail — meet at the parking lot below the World of Mining Museum