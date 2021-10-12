Astronomy Club to meet
The Butte Astronomy club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. The Astronomy club is welcome to all ages. Given good weather, the club will adventure out to watch the stars.
For more details, contact Joe Witherspoon, Cottontail Observatory, at 406-842-7722.
Book club plans to meet
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the library. They will discuss "While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams. Copies are available for check out from the library.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Reproductive rally planned at courthouse
A women's rally for reproductive rights will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, on the courthouse steps, 155 W. Granite St.
Paranormal tour for skeptics offered
The World Museum of Mining will host a Skeptics Paranormal Tour from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Participants need to bring a jacket and closed toe shoes. Guests are welcome to bring their own equipment for investigations. This event is for people ages 12 and above.
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at https://miningmuseum.org/skeptics-paranormal/.
Benefit booked at Covellite Theatre
Rock Top is hosting Rock the Pit at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway St. This is a benefit for mental health and depression.
Tickets cost $20 for online purchases and $25 at the door.
For more details, call 406-533-9050.
IT Ninja coming to the Belmont
The IT Ninja from Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will be at the Belmont Senior Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, to teach a class on IPads and tablets.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Rifle and pistol club meet
ANACODA — The annual meeting of the Anaconda Rifle and Pistol Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Lime Quarry Rifle Range.
For more details, contact Bill Bisch at 406-490-7684.
EPA monthly meeting scheduled
The Environmental Protection Agency's monthly Butte community discussion will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 via virtual platform. To join the meeting, call 406-247-0520 and the phone conference ID is: 774 385 43#.
The tentative agenda is as follows:
- Department of Environmental Quality and EPA, Main Street Plume update
- Dave Bowers, Department of Environmental Quality, Montana Pole update
- Stella Capoccia, Migratory Waterfowl Protection Plan
- Agency and CTEC updates, time dependent
EPA recently posted updated community involvement plans for Operable Units 3 Butte Mine Flooding, 7 Rocker, 8 Butte Priority Soils https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100010736.pdf and 13 Westside Soils https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100010735.pdf.
EPA is committed to providing the most up to date information as we move forward on Superfund activities in and around Butte, MT. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to me. Thanks again and please have a great week.