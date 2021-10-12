Astronomy Club to meet

The Butte Astronomy club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. The Astronomy club is welcome to all ages. Given good weather, the club will adventure out to watch the stars.

For more details, contact Joe Witherspoon, Cottontail Observatory, at 406-842-7722.

Book club plans to meet

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the library. They will discuss "While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams. Copies are available for check out from the library.

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Reproductive rally planned at courthouse

A women's rally for reproductive rights will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, on the courthouse steps, 155 W. Granite St.

Paranormal tour for skeptics offered

The World Museum of Mining will host a Skeptics Paranormal Tour from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.