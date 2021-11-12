Montana Tech Distinguished Student Veterans named

Montana Technological University recognized its 2021 Distinguished Student Veteran awardees at a ceremony on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9. This year, the university received nine outstanding nominations. The 2021 nominees were Michael Hinman, mechanical engineering; Jacob Lehmann, petroleum engineering; Troy Springer, construction technology; Daniel Kelly, biological sciences; Rylan Signalness, occupational safety and health; Scott Morley, geoscience; James Adams, mechanical engineering; Jason Brown, mechanical engineering and Logan Frandson, occupational safety and health.

The Distinguished Student Veteran Award began in 2014 to honor and recognize outstanding student veterans and active military members at Montana Tech. "We are honored every year to recognize our student veterans and active military members who selflessly served our country, and for that, we are forever thankful," noted Janet Friesz, Registrar/School Certifying Official (SCO).

Montana Tech faculty, staff, or students nominated student veterans for the award. Their contribution to the campus and leadership in the classroom is unparalleled. After a thorough review, the university named two student veterans as Distinguished Student Veterans, Jason Brown and Troy Springer.

Theresa Rader, Director of TRIO Student Support Services at Montana Tech, nominated Brown for the award. In her nomination letter, Rader noted that "even with all the time commitments Jason has, he finds time to volunteer with his son's teams and activities, participate in TRIO Student Support Services, and volunteer for campus events. He has embedded himself and family in the Butte community and embraced the culture of Montana Tech."

Construction Technology-Carpentry Instructor, Rich Miller, nominated Springer. When asked about Springer, Miller stated, "Troy has consistently stepped up into a leadership role in our lab. He helps to make sure everyone gets a chance to participate without being asked."

To learn more about the services Montana Tech has to offer for service members, visit https://www.mtech.edu/veterans/.

Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization to meet

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, via a teleconferencing platform. If people are interested in attending the meeting, please email CPR at buttecpr@gmail.com for a link to login.

Montana Tech launches food drive

The Montana Technological University’s Business Guild/Club has launched a food drive in support of the Campus Food Pantry and the Butte Emergency Food Bank as a community outreach project.

Donation boxes are being placed at the following eight businesses around town: Montana Standard, Northwestern Energy, Safeway (Front Street), Chamber of Commerce, Three Bears, Walgreens, the Courthouse, and on campus. Non-perishable items can be dropped in a box at the locations listed.

Copper Village Museum hosts ladies night

ANACONDA — Copper Village Museum and Art Center hosts Ladies Night Out Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Elks Lodge, 221 Main St., in Anaconda.

For more details, call 406-563-2422.

Ghost hunt with Bozeman Paranormal

The Historic Clark Chateau is hosting a ghost hunt from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at 321 W Broadway St. The ghost hunt is limited to 25 participants on a first come first serve basis.

There will be a talk about how ghost hunts are conducted, how to use the equipment and then a few hours of actual ghost hunting in the Historic Clark Chateau. There will also be a demonstration of evidence that has been captured in the past at The Clark Chateau by the team.

This event is free to the public with a suggested $10 donation to go towards The Clark Chateau and its public programs.

For more details, call 406-565-5600 or go to https://www.facebook.com/events/610016943519668.

