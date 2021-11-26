 Skip to main content
Snapshots

Holiday concert set at Aldersgate Church

The Mining City Choral Union and the Montana Tech Copper Hill Choir team up for a holiday season concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

There is also an option to watch from home at www.facebook.com/MiningCityCU.  

For more details, call 406-202-0932. 

John Fox Sound at Anaconda Elks

ANACONDA — The John Fox Sound will play for a public dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Anaconda Elks Lodge. Dance music from big band, polka, swing, Latin and waltzes are featured for people’s dancing and listening pleasure. The cost for admission is $10.

