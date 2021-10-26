Scholarship awarded to Montana Tech student
Montana Technological University student Baylie Phillips has been awarded the William Park Woodside Founder's Scholarship from the ASM Materials Education Foundation. The scholarship was established in 1996 by a gift from Mrs. Sue Woodside Shulec in honor of her grandfather, William Park Woodside.
From Butte, Phillips is a junior majoring in metallurgical and materials engineering with chemistry and mathematics minors. In the summer of 2021, she participated in a highly selective summer research internship program through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Materials Research Laboratory and Materials Research Science & Engineering Center. Phillips, the only student selected from Montana, studied additive manufacturing of net-shaped single crystal turbine blades.
Phillips is currently completing an undergraduate research project studying metal matrix composites. This fall, she will work on Montana's NSF EPSCoR CREWS project to investigate selenium absorption and removal in continuous flow metal recovery systems to improve Montana's water quality. After graduating, she plans to obtain a master's degree and a doctoral degree in materials science and engineering.
Treat Street a go
Treat Street, sponsored by KGLM, KBOW and KOPR radio stations, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at The World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way.
Peer reviewed chapter accepted for book
Dr. John W. Ray of Montana Tech’s Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department has had a peer reviewed chapter accepted for the forthcoming book entitled: “Rhetorics of Evidence” to be published by Parlor Press under the auspices of the University of Tubingen and the University of Heidelberg, which are both in Germany. The chapter is entitled: “An Analysis and Criticism of Chaim Perlman’s Approach to Evidence and Argument as Developed in The New Rhetoric.”
Ray has also had a peer reviewed paper accepted for presentation at the Seventeenth International Conference on Interdisciplinary Social Sciences to be held at the University of Athens-Greece. The title of Ray’s paper is “Critical Race Theory: The Fiction and Reality.”
Ray teaches classes at Montana Tech in political science, ethics and political philosophy.
John Fox Sound plays at Elks
ANACONDA — The John Fox Sound will play for a public dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Anaconda Elks Lodge, 223 Main St. Dance music from big band, polka, swing, Latin and waltzes are featured for people’s dancing and listening pleasure. Admission costs $ 10 per person.