Peer reviewed chapter accepted for book

Dr. John W. Ray of Montana Tech’s Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department has had a peer reviewed chapter accepted for the forthcoming book entitled: “Rhetorics of Evidence” to be published by Parlor Press under the auspices of the University of Tubingen and the University of Heidelberg, which are both in Germany. The chapter is entitled: “An Analysis and Criticism of Chaim Perlman’s Approach to Evidence and Argument as Developed in The New Rhetoric.”

Ray has also had a peer reviewed paper accepted for presentation at the Seventeenth International Conference on Interdisciplinary Social Sciences to be held at the University of Athens-Greece. The title of Ray’s paper is “Critical Race Theory: The Fiction and Reality.”

Ray teaches classes at Montana Tech in political science, ethics and political philosophy.

John Fox Sound plays at Elks

ANACONDA — The John Fox Sound will play for a public dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Anaconda Elks Lodge, 223 Main St. Dance music from big band, polka, swing, Latin and waltzes are featured for people’s dancing and listening pleasure. Admission costs $ 10 per person.