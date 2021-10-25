Veterans Day Race a go

The American Legion Veterans Day Race will start at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. There will be a lunch held at noon.

The race lengths offered are 2 and 5-miles. Participants may register the day of the race at the American Legion Hall. Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, masks are required before and after the race.

For more details, contact Eddie Walker at 406-490-1233, Steve Allen at 406-490-0397, or leave a message at 406-299-2750.

Main Stope Gallery hosts blizzard event

The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St., is hosting their annual blizzard event at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

A total of 17 artists will have their work on special display ranging from origami to jewelry to holiday ornaments. Punch, wine, and wrapped snacks are offered. Masks are required.

For more details, call the Main Stope Gallery at 406-723-9195.

Fundraiser runs through October