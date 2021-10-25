Veterans Day Race a go
The American Legion Veterans Day Race will start at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. There will be a lunch held at noon.
The race lengths offered are 2 and 5-miles. Participants may register the day of the race at the American Legion Hall. Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, masks are required before and after the race.
For more details, contact Eddie Walker at 406-490-1233, Steve Allen at 406-490-0397, or leave a message at 406-299-2750.
Main Stope Gallery hosts blizzard event
The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St., is hosting their annual blizzard event at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
A total of 17 artists will have their work on special display ranging from origami to jewelry to holiday ornaments. Punch, wine, and wrapped snacks are offered. Masks are required.
For more details, call the Main Stope Gallery at 406-723-9195.
Fundraiser runs through October
The Raise a Cup for Kids fundraiser will take through Oct. 29. The cost is $20 per mug that includes a coffee coupon. People can purchase mugs at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St. Butte Auto will be donating mugs with every car that is purchased.
The proceeds benefit the Butte Angel Fund though BSD #1. The funds raised are earmarked for the Butte School Lunch Program that helps feed Butte’s children.
For more details, call the Chamber of Commerce at 406-723-3177.
First Fridays Series booked for Nov. 5
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library's First Fridays series will continue at noon Friday, Nov. 5, at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. This is an in-person talk with Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about our local government and hear about the challenges facing our city and county. There is also an option to attend via Zoom.
For more details or for a Zoom link, call the library at 406-723-3361.