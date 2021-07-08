Snapshots: Youth hike to Our Lady; free admission Saturday at Ridge Waters; Turkey Tournament, Empty Bowls scheduled; barbecue with Democrats

Hike to Our Lady planned for youths

The Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Helena is organizing a hike to Our Lady of the Rockies, beginning with Mass at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Maud S Canyon Trailhead. The hike is for high school and college age people. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, a hat and lunch.

For more details, go to https://sites.google.com/buttecentralschools.org/ourladyoftherockieshike/home.

Free admission Saturday at Ridge Waters

Butte Auto is sponsoring a free admission day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Ridge Waters pool in Stodden Park.

For more details, call 406-497-6585.

Bow hunter education course offered

ANACONDA — A bow hunters’ education class will be offered 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at Smitty’s Barn, #50 Theater, West Valley, 1.7 miles west of Thriftway Super Stop gas station (follow signs).