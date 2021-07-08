Snapshots: Youth hike to Our Lady; free admission Saturday at Ridge Waters; Turkey Tournament, Empty Bowls scheduled; barbecue with Democrats

Hike to Our Lady planned for youths
The Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Helena is organizing a hike to Our Lady of the Rockies, beginning with Mass at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Maud S Canyon Trailhead. The hike is for high school and college age people. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, a hat and lunch.
For more details, go to https://sites.google.com/buttecentralschools.org/ourladyoftherockieshike/home.
Free admission Saturday at Ridge Waters
Butte Auto is sponsoring a free admission day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Ridge Waters pool in Stodden Park.
For more details, call 406-497-6585.
Bow hunter education course offered
ANACONDA — A bow hunters’ education class will be offered 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at Smitty’s Barn, #50 Theater, West Valley, 1.7 miles west of Thriftway Super Stop gas station (follow signs).
Everyone is welcome; the class and supplies needed are free of charge. Participants must be 11 or older by the first day of class to be certified. Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian authorization. By state law, all first time bow hunters must complete a bow hunter education course and if born after Jan. 1, 1985, must also show proof of completing a hunter education program in order to purchase an archery license.
Pre-register at http://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/bowhunterEd.html. Print and sign parent/student agreement and bring to first night of class. For details, Jim at 406-559-0413 or Tom at 406-210-8249.
Dillon Concert Association sets annual meeting
DILLON — Dillon Concert Association’s annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Presbyterian Church. All are invited to attend.
The 2021-2022 series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 16, with Presidio Brass, a bold generation in brass entertainment. Performing on Thursday, Oct. 14, is Veritas, a male vocal quintet. Vieness Duo, four hands on one piano, plays Tuesday, Nov. 9. Kassia Ensemble, a rare combination of string quartet (2 violins, viola and cello) and trumpet, play Tuesday, March 22. The acoustic strings of Sultans of String play Tuesday, May 10.
For more details or membership renewals, contact Laurie Hagenbarth at 406-683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.
Butte food bank sponsors local events
The Butte Emergency Food Bank will sponsor a Turkey Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Highland View Golf Course.
They will also sponsor the Empty Bowls event Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Butte Civic Center. Tickets purchased prior to COVID will be honored. Tickets for a large bowl are $100. For more details or to purchase tickets, call the Food Bank at 406-782-3814.
Butte Democrats plan barbecue
The Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee hold a barbecue at 5:30 p.m.Thursday, July 15, at the Carpenters' Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St.
People will have an opportunity to get to know the new executive board. Food will be provided; bring your own drinks.
The following is a link for their Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/5ETAmozR1.