World Museum

event set June 1The World Museum of Mining at 155 Museum Way will have its annual membership meeting and an open house at 5:30 p.m. June 1.

The opening of Montana Resources’ new exhibit will be celebrated, along with Redpath USA exhibits.

For more details, call 406-723-7211.

‘Dust to Dazzle’ tour spotlights WalkervilleButte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s annual “Dust to Dazzle” tour heads north this year for a walk through some of Walkerville’s most iconic structures. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. on June 24.

The featured properties along North Main and Daly Streets will include the St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, the Lexington Mine and Hoist House, a duplex, a commercial building and three historic homes.

Tourgoers can browse at their own pace and visit the properties in whatever order they choose.

For ticket information, visit www.buttecpr.org.

Western music on

tap at Elling HouseVIRGINIA CITY — The Elling House Arts & Humanities Center will host Phil Page, a songwriter, musician and storyteller from Dillon, for a fun night of music, history and laughter at 7 p.m. May 19, at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.

A working cowboy and saddle-maker, Page does songs in the cowboy and country folk genre, focusing on the American Old West.

Tickets are $15, and reservations are recommended by calling 406-843-5454 or 406-843-5508.