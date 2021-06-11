 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Wings & Wheels at Butte airport; Selway fishing access closed
Snapshots: Wings & Wheels at Butte airport; Selway fishing access closed

Butte Wings & Wheels event planned

The Butte Wings & Wheels event will be at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Bert Mooney Airport, 101 Airport Road. There will be a car and truck show-n-shine, aircraft fly-in display, activities across the airport, and a pancake breakfast. There will be door prizes and flight sims. Admission is free, but donations will benefit the Butte Civil Air Patrol.

Uptown Toastmasters announce winners

The Uptown Toasters Toastmasters met with the theme Apollo 13, given by Jeff Amerman on June 8. The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club winners included Brandon DeShaw, best speaker, whose speech title was The Butte Ghost.; and best evaluator Jean Matteucci. 

Uptown Toastmasters meet at noon Tuesday, June 22, at the Archives. Guests are welcome. For more details, call Jean at 406-490-5569. 

Selway Park fishing access closed 

DILLON — The Selway Park Fishing Access Site has been closed temporarily after high winds caused a tree to fall on an occupied vehicle Thursday. The person in the vehicle was uninjured. 

The site will remain closed while crews remove the fallen tree and assess the site for public safety. 

The Selway Park Fishing Access Site is in Dillon along the Beaverhead River.

