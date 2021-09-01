Snapshots: Wanamaker joins CFWEP; Tech speaker series resumes

Wanamaker joins Clark Fork program

Melissa Wanamaker has been hired as the director of community engagement and development for the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program. In this new position, Wanamaker is charged with growing the capacity and expanding the reach of this award-winning and nationally recognized staff and program.

Wanamaker is a Butte native who went to Alaska for a summer job in college and stayed away for 25 years. In Alaska, she spent her career as a benchmark-setting development director, a funder and an educator. She has a marketing degree with an international option from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. She brought her family home to the Summit Valley five years ago.

Wanamaker is fresh off a COVID recovery and response contract with Headwaters RC&D Small Business Development Center, where she worked to help connect small businesses in the seven-county region with state and federal resources to assist them in weathering the worst of the pandemic.