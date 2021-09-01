Snapshots: Wanamaker joins CFWEP; Tech speaker series resumes

Wanamaker joins Clark Fork program
Melissa Wanamaker has been hired as the director of community engagement and development for the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program. In this new position, Wanamaker is charged with growing the capacity and expanding the reach of this award-winning and nationally recognized staff and program.
Wanamaker is a Butte native who went to Alaska for a summer job in college and stayed away for 25 years. In Alaska, she spent her career as a benchmark-setting development director, a funder and an educator. She has a marketing degree with an international option from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. She brought her family home to the Summit Valley five years ago.
Wanamaker is fresh off a COVID recovery and response contract with Headwaters RC&D Small Business Development Center, where she worked to help connect small businesses in the seven-county region with state and federal resources to assist them in weathering the worst of the pandemic.
According to a press release, Wanamaker is most excited to connect kids with scientists who take science out of the textbook and bring it to life in the field. She’s also excited to join them in their landscape and history with the lesson that broken things are being fixed. She can’t wait to again look for stonefly larvae under rocks in Silver Bow Creek and help tackle the challenge of empowering the next generation to be problem solvers, change makers, stewards and scientific thinkers.
Friday Speaker Series offered
Montana Tech's Department of Business will host speaker Raymond F. Rogers at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in the Bob and Pauline Poore Room in the University Relations Center on campus for its First Friday Speaker Series. Rogers is the CEO of the Praxis Center. The theme of the speaker series is “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” This week’s theme is “Be Proactive.”
Rogers is the CEO of the Praxis Center, a $36 million rural healthcare simulation training center in the works for Uptown Butte. This will be the nation's first independent, non‐affiliated medical simulation training center dedicated specifically to the needs of rural healthcare practitioners.
Since 2003, Rogers has also been the chief executive officer for the National Center for Health Care Informatics in Butte. The NCHCI is a non‐profit corporation dedicated to improving the management of health care data, information, and knowledge.
All are welcome to attend.
Workshop offered at Tendoy Fine Art
DILLON — New Mexico artist, Linda Gendall, will offer a gold leafing workshop 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Tendoy Fine Art in Dillon. The workshop is designed for those of varied art expertise. All materials will be provided. Gold leaf can be used on many surfaces and participants can expect to go home with a canvas board illustration of some of the processes of gold leaf application.
Participants will have fun “gilding in the wind” and exploring this versatile medium.
Gendall is an accomplished artist who incorporates gold leaf frequently in her oil paintings. Her work has been shown regionally in the Southwest and nationally in several juried exhibits. She was featured in an article in the International Artist Magazine titled ”Master Painters of the World”. Her work can be viewed at www.lindagendallart.com.
To register by Sept. 10, call Tendoy Fine Art at 406-660-3007, stop in at the gallery at 35 East Bannack St., or call Jean James at 406-660-2304.