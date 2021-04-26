 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Volunteers needed for park cleanup; Dust to Dazzle home tour returning
Snapshots: Volunteers needed for park cleanup; Dust to Dazzle home tour returning

Father Sheehan Park in Butte

The sun shines on pools of water in a parking lot at Butte's Father Sheehan Park.

 STANDARD FILE PHOTO

Father Sheehan Park cleanup planned

Volunteers are needed to help clean up Father Sheehan Park cleanup beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30. People should bring rakes and gloves if they have them. There will be a limited quantity provided if you don't have either. Participants will be cleaning up garbage, leaves, and some branches in the park and along the trail.

Dust to Dazzle home tour returning 




Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s annual tour of historic Butte homes and buildings returns Saturday, June 26, from noon to 5 p.m. 

Three “dazzle” properties and three “dust” properties will be featured, and pandemic safety protocols will be followed to ensure a safe event. 

Masks will be required along with social distancing, and there will not be a tea this year. 

“We’re just really happy to be able to hold this popular event again,” said Butte CPR Board member Noor Parwana. “We were really sorry we had to cancel last year.”  

Tour properties will be announced soon. “This year’s roster is shaping up to be a great one,” Parwana said. “It’ll be something to look forward to for sure.”     

