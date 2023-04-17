Veterans’ monthly dinner set for Wednesday

The American Legion Post No. 1 and the Auxiliary will have their monthly dinner Wednesday, April 19, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne. The hall opens at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6.

A meat loaf dinner will be served with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and rolls, and the auxiliary will provide salads and desserts. The cost is $10. The public is invited to attend.

Following the dinner, members of Post No. 1 will have a short meeting.

Butte CPR salvage sale scheduled Thursday

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold a salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the alley behind the Piccadilly Museum at 20 W. Broadway St. Vintage light fixtures will be available at the CPR office, 27 W. Park St.

New materials have come in over the winter months. All items are donated by remodelers, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects, particularly the Historic Improvement Grants to assist homeowners improve the exteriors of their properties.

Cash or check payments only, and a tape measure and work gloves are recommended.