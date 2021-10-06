Snapshots: Turkey dinner in Avon; academy class at OGCT; lefse sale and bazaar set; Spanish classes at library

Avon’s 55th annual turkey dinner set

The annual turkey dinner in Avon is back after being canceled last year. The 55th annual dinner will be served at the community hall on Sunday, Oct. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. with turkey and all the fixings, including homemade pies. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and preschoolers are free. Avon is a small ranching community northeast of Deer Lodge on Highway 12.

Since 1965 the dinner has been a fundraiser to heat and maintain the community hall. It also is a fun afternoon as friends and neighbors have opportunity to chat and to make new friends with visitors from many of the area communities.

OGCT hosts after school academy class

In honor of Halloween and the upcoming fundraiser "Danse Macabre Masquerade," OGCT and instructor Elisabeth Crase are offering their next after school academy class from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre. The theme of the class is "Sideshow."