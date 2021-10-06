Snapshots: Turkey dinner in Avon; academy class at OGCT; lefse sale and bazaar set; Spanish classes at library

Avon’s 55th annual turkey dinner set
The annual turkey dinner in Avon is back after being canceled last year. The 55th annual dinner will be served at the community hall on Sunday, Oct. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. with turkey and all the fixings, including homemade pies. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and preschoolers are free. Avon is a small ranching community northeast of Deer Lodge on Highway 12.
Since 1965 the dinner has been a fundraiser to heat and maintain the community hall. It also is a fun afternoon as friends and neighbors have opportunity to chat and to make new friends with visitors from many of the area communities.
OGCT hosts after school academy class
In honor of Halloween and the upcoming fundraiser "Danse Macabre Masquerade," OGCT and instructor Elisabeth Crase are offering their next after school academy class from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre. The theme of the class is "Sideshow."
Participants will learn how to create an interactive character, some magic, sleight of hand, and other skills associated with Dust Bowl era circuses and traveling sideshows. This class is best suited for ages 12 and up. The cost is $70 with scholarships available. Participants are required to wear masks.
The class will culminate in performances at "Danse Macabre Masquerade" on Oct. 30, and the following day during the Trick or Treat Open House.
For details or to register for the class, email Elizabeth at elizabethcrase@orphangirl.org.
Lefse sale, bazaar set Nov. 13
The Daughters of Norway will have their lefse and bake sale and bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Racetrack Firehall, at the corner of Farragut Street and Grand Avenue.
For details, contact Danette at 565-6310 or Bev at 490-8332.
Spanish classes offered at the library
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is offering Spanish classes for beginners and intermediates taught by a native speaker at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16. This class will cover the basics and get people started.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.