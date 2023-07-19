Tourism board meets today
The Butte-Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District will be meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St., and via Zoom link.
For details on the Zoom link, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.
Rotarians to gather for social
The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, for a social. Rotarians, family and friends are invited to attend. For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.
The social replaces the noon meeting Thursday. The next regular meeting will be at noon Thursday, July 27 at the Butte Country Club.
If you have a public event you’d like to see in The Montana Standard, email us a few paragraphs (no flyers, please) about it to BUT_editor@mtstandard.com with Snapshots in the subject line, please. Deadline is one week before the event. All submissions are subject to editing.