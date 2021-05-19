Snapshots: Theater seeks volunteer ushers; gun show in Twin Bridges; chamber gala in Dillon; business training workshops

Mother Lode seeking volunteer ushers
The Mother Lode Theatre is seeking volunteer ushers on Saturday, May 22, to help with youth dance recitals.
Additionally, ushers will be needed this year starting in September when the Mother Lode Series, Butte Symphony and Butte Community Concert begin for the 2021/2022 season. Ushers assist theater patrons with seating and providing assistance as needed.
For more details or if you are interested in becoming an usher, contact Melanie Samel at the box office, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or leave a message, 406-723-3602.
Gun show set in Twin Bridges
TWIN BRIDGES — A gun show will be held Friday through Sunday, May 28-30, in the pavilion at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. General admission costs $3.
For details, contact Carl Robertson at 406-599-5391 or email tqmrobert@aol.com.
Black Tie & Boots Gala to be held
DILLON — The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will host the Black Tie & Boots Gala at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Dillon Elks Lodge.
The event will include the chamber’s awards for Business Woman of the Year; Business Man of the Year; New Business of the Year; Agribusiness of the Year; Community Organization of the Year and Chamber Member of the Year.
There will be limited availability due to COVID regulations.
For details or to purchase tickets, call the chamber at 406-683-5511 or email dillonmtcvb@gmail.com.
Online HR training offered
Headwaters RC&D is offering an online Human Resources training workshop with Kari Gras at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, via Zoom. Participants will learn about the HR areas of record retention with an outline of which documents must be kept and for how long. Compliance and best practices for recruiting documents, employment files, payroll files, worker’s comp and other important documents will also be covered.
Gras has been providing Human Resources consulting services to small businesses in Montana since 2013. She has earned two certifications — PHR, professional in human resources in 2012 and the SHRM-CP, Society for Human Resource Management certified professional in 2015. Gras has 13 years of experience in HR and payroll.
Register at https://bit.ly/hwhrtraining. For details, call 406-253-8297.
Workshop on personality scheduled
Headwaters RC&D will offer a workshop about personalities at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, via Zoom.
The Real Colors Workshop is intended to help those who participate better understand and appreciate their own personalities and those of others. It will also lay the groundwork for an improved understanding of some of the possible applications of personality theory in the workplace.
Register at bit.ly/hwrealcolors. For more details, call 406-253-8297.