Snapshots: Theater seeks volunteer ushers; gun show in Twin Bridges; chamber gala in Dillon; business training workshops

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will include the chamber’s awards for Business Woman of the Year; Business Man of the Year; New Business of the Year; Agribusiness of the Year; Community Organization of the Year and Chamber Member of the Year.

There will be limited availability due to COVID regulations.

For details or to purchase tickets, call the chamber at 406-683-5511 or email dillonmtcvb@gmail.com.

Online HR training offered

Headwaters RC&D is offering an online Human Resources training workshop with Kari Gras at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, via Zoom. Participants will learn about the HR areas of record retention with an outline of which documents must be kept and for how long. Compliance and best practices for recruiting documents, employment files, payroll files, worker’s comp and other important documents will also be covered.

Gras has been providing Human Resources consulting services to small businesses in Montana since 2013. She has earned two certifications — PHR, professional in human resources in 2012 and the SHRM-CP, Society for Human Resource Management certified professional in 2015. Gras has 13 years of experience in HR and payroll.