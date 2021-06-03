Snapshots: Summer reading at library; outdoor movie in Anaconda; help needed with flag retrieval

Summer reading program beginning
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will host a kick-off ice cream social on Thursday, June 10, at the library, 226. W. Broadway St.
They are not having a definite time this year for the program, just come and sign up for the summer reading program and pick up an ice cream cup while supplies last.
The goal is for children to read 10 books for the summer. If kids read more, they get better prizes. The program runs on Thursdays through June and July.
For more details, call 406-723-3361.
Free outdoor movie in Anaconda
ANACONDA — Southwest Montana Prevention presents a free outdoor viewing of "The Croods: A New Age." Family fun starts at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk Saturday, June 12, at Kennedy Common. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available. Bring a blanket or chair for seating.
Volunteers needed for flag retrieval
ANACONDA — The Veterans of Anaconda-Deerlodge County will retrieve the flags posted for Memorial Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the various cemeteries. Volunteers are welcomed to help.
Flag Day ceremony planned
The Butte Elks Lodge will host a Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home, 65 Veterans Circle.
For more details, call 406-782-3278.
Volunteers needed for Maud S Canyon cleanup
The East Ridge Foundation of the Rotary Club of Butte is scheduling a Maud S Canyon Trails cleanup and maintenance day from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Rotary members, Interact members and interested public helpers are encouraged to help. People will meet at the Maud S parking lot at noon. Wear long pants and closed toe shoes. People need to bring work gloves and water bottles. Work materials and tools will be provided.
Trail maintenance and cleanup will occur along the full trail loop (4-miles, 1000’ elevation gain). Activities will include picking up trash, smoothing trail surface and removing rocks, moving and piling brush to discourage trail short-cutting and installation of trail signs.
To volunteer, call Leo Heath at 406-490-2647.