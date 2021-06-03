Snapshots: Summer reading at library; outdoor movie in Anaconda; help needed with flag retrieval

Summer reading program beginning

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will host a kick-off ice cream social on Thursday, June 10, at the library, 226. W. Broadway St.

They are not having a definite time this year for the program, just come and sign up for the summer reading program and pick up an ice cream cup while supplies last.

The goal is for children to read 10 books for the summer. If kids read more, they get better prizes. The program runs on Thursdays through June and July.

For more details, call 406-723-3361.

Free outdoor movie in Anaconda

ANACONDA — Southwest Montana Prevention presents a free outdoor viewing of "The Croods: A New Age." Family fun starts at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk Saturday, June 12, at Kennedy Common. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available. Bring a blanket or chair for seating.

Volunteers needed for flag retrieval

