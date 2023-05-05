Senior Fun Fair planned for May 12

Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will host the "Never Too Old to Play" Senior Fun Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Star Lanes Mile High Event Center, 4601 Harrison Ave.

The event is free and will feature various activities, snacks, music, line dancing and raffles. Lunch will be provided by the Belmont Senior Center. For more details, call 406-782-5555.

Dog blessings will be given on May 20

Dog owners are urged to bring their leashed pets for a blessing at 1:30 p.m. May 20 at the site of the 1895 explosion memorial outside the Butte Fire Department on the corner of Mercury and Idaho streets.

The Rev. Patrick Beretta will be giving the blessings in front of the statue of Dillis, the big black dog who died of a broken heart.