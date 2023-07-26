Butte CPR salvage sale in two sites

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will be selling salvaged building materials from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the rear basement of the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation at 20 W. Broadway St., with access from the alley. The second location is in the basement of the Metals Bank building, with side access from the parking lot on Galena Street.

Doors, windows, wood trim, vintage bathroom fixtures and many more reusable building materials are available at very reasonable prices. Gloves and a measuring tape are recommended. Accepted payment is cash or check only.

Butte schools need volunteers

With the 2023-24 school year looming, the Butte School District’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for individuals 55 and better to share their experiences, abilities and skills with Butte’s students.

RSVP school volunteers decide how many hours a week they would like to volunteer and at which school.

If you can spare a few hours a week to help students with their reading and math skills, consider volunteering. For more details, call Dawn at 406-533-2508.

Philipsburg readies for Flint Creek Valley Days

PHILIPSBURG — The annual Flint Creek Valley Days will be held this weekend.

On Saturday, there is a fun run in the morning. The parade will be at noon , with class reunions and other small events on tap. A classic car show is from noon to 5 Sunday.

For more details, call 406-859-3388.

Bargains to be found at Butte library

The Butte Public Library will open its bargain basement room on Friday, where all the books are free.

Avid readers are urged to come find a treasure or two to take home. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.