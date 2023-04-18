Rotarian social at Butte Brewery
The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Butte Brewery, 465 E. Galena St., for a social with no-host drinks. Snacks will be provided.
Rotarians, family and friends are invited to attend. For more details, call 406-782-9783.
AARP driving class scheduled May 11
An AARP Driver's Training class will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Belmont Mine Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The class is approximately four hours.
Those attending should arrive 20 minutes early for seating and registration.
The benefits of attendance include a review of driving rules and skills, increased awareness of how your driving skill levels change over time, and your auto insurance company may offer a discount for attending.
Registration is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 406-723-7773.
