Snapshots: Rodeo scholarship; CTEC seeks board applicants; glass-blowing demonstration; SOS visits Butte Central

For questions about the event or the glass program at Montana Western, contact UMW Associate Professor of Glass, Ruth King at ruth.king@umwestern.edu or 406-683-7344.

Jacobsen delivers constitutions to students

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen delivered copies of the United States and Montana Constitutions to students in the Butte Central Catholic High School on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The visit was the latest stop in Jacobsen’s effort to ensure Montana students receive a copy of the US and Montana Constitutions.

Jacobsen visited with staff and students, including Principal J.P. Williams and Elizabeth Borrowman’s government class. Jacobsen spoke about the importance of both Constitutions, and entertained questions from the class.

Last Friday, Jacobsen took part in a Constitution Day celebration in the Montana Capitol rotunda, announcing a partnership with the Montana Office of Public Instruction under the guidance of the Youth Voting Act. A new-and-improved YouthVote Program website was unveiled, and Montana students K-12 were invited to participate in the US Constitution Contest, “What does the Constitution mean to me.”