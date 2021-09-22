Snapshots: Rodeo scholarship; CTEC seeks board applicants; glass-blowing demonstration; SOS visits Butte Central

Tech student receives lineman rodeo scholarship
Montana Tech student Kaden H. Cox has been selected by the International Lineman’s Rodeo Association Scholarship Committee as the recipient of the Bob Rengal Scholarship.
As the recipient, Cox is invited to attend the International Lineman Rodeo on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Overland Park Convention Center in Leawood, Kansas. The competition will take place at the Ag Hall of Fame Rodeo Grounds in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Cox, from Craig, Colorado, is in the pre-apprenticeship line program at Montana Tech’s Highlands Campus.
For more details about Highlands College and the pre-apprenticeship lineman program, visit https://www.mtech.edu/highlands/trades/lineprogram/index.html.
CTEC seeks applicants for board
The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee is seeking four public members to join CTEC's board of directors.
CTEC, which is funded by the EPA, seeks to:
- develop an expression of recommendations, advice and criticism of on-going Superfund activity in the area as a way to advise EPA of community concerns,
- enhance the public’s ability to participate meaningfully in local, state, federal, and industrial deliberations regarding solutions to the area’s Superfund cleanup CTEC, and
- also provides EPA with technical advice on its activities.
Anyone interested in serving a two-year term on CTEC’s board of directors should submit their name, address, phone, and email address to buttectec@hotmail.com or to any current CTEC board member. The interested applicant should also submit a statement of their relevant experience and their interest in serving on CTEC’s board of directors.
Glass blowing demonstration offered
DILLON — A free reception, presentation and demonstration in glass blowing with University of Montana Western graduate Ben Kenealey will be offered at 5 p.m. Friday, Sep. 24, in the Emerick Art Studio on campus. Kenealey will talk about his neon exhibition in the Emerick window gallery and his internship at the Idaho National Laboratory, followed by a live demo in scientific glassblowing.
For more details about Kenealey and his work, view the exhibition poster at tinyurl.com/UMWneonevent.
For questions about the event or the glass program at Montana Western, contact UMW Associate Professor of Glass, Ruth King at ruth.king@umwestern.edu or 406-683-7344.
Jacobsen delivers constitutions to students
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen delivered copies of the United States and Montana Constitutions to students in the Butte Central Catholic High School on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The visit was the latest stop in Jacobsen’s effort to ensure Montana students receive a copy of the US and Montana Constitutions.
Jacobsen visited with staff and students, including Principal J.P. Williams and Elizabeth Borrowman’s government class. Jacobsen spoke about the importance of both Constitutions, and entertained questions from the class.
Last Friday, Jacobsen took part in a Constitution Day celebration in the Montana Capitol rotunda, announcing a partnership with the Montana Office of Public Instruction under the guidance of the Youth Voting Act. A new-and-improved YouthVote Program website was unveiled, and Montana students K-12 were invited to participate in the US Constitution Contest, “What does the Constitution mean to me.”
Friday marked the 234th signing of the United States Constitution. Constitution Week runs from Sept. 17-23.
Quickbooks training available
Headwaters RC&D is hosting industry expert Wendy Weissman for an advanced QuickBooks Class at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the second floor conference room, in the Thornton Building, 65 E. Broadway St.
The class is open for individuals with advanced levels of experience but will be geared toward more experienced QuickBooks users. The price is $35 per person and lunch will be provided. This is an in-person class and advanced registration is required. Spaces are limited.
Weissman will schedule 30-minute, one-on-one sessions each day from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. A representative from the Department of Transportation's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program will also be available in the afternoon to discuss business certifications.
Register at https://bit.ly/hwqboct1.