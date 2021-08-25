Snapshots: Ridge Waters pool hours change; community Mass set 9/11; Carousel Cruise at Stodden Park

Ridge Waters adjusts pool hours
The county is shortening hours at the Ridge Waters pool in the next week before closing for the season on Sept. 6.
The schedule is as follows:
Sunday, Aug. 29 – noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30 – closed
Tuesday, Aug. 31 – closed
Wednesday, Sept. 1 – closed
Thursday, Sept. 2 – closed
Friday, Sept. 3 – 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 – noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5 – noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 6 – closed for the season
Community Mass set for 9/11
Father Patrick Beretta will lead a community Mass to remember those who died and to honor first responders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick Church, 329 E. Mercury St. in Butte.
Carousel Cruise planned for Sept. 11
Pioneer Street Rods is hosting the fifth annual Carousel Cruise from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Stodden Park.
Entry fees are $25 and $5 for each additional entry. There will be dash plaques, people’s choice trophy, class trophies, an MSRA award and a 50/50 silent auction, as well as a raffle for a $1,000 gift card to Murdoch’s. Also offered is one free carousel ride and a lunch coupon.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel. For more details, call Jim Ayres at 406-593-7817 or Bruce Schlaebitz at 541-290-4788.
Bannack offers ‘Tales from the Darkside’ tour
BANNACK — Bannack State Park will host “Tales from the Darkside: Macabre and Unusual Stories from Bannack History” from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, meeting at the east end of the parking lot in Bannack.
The night will be filled with gruesome stories of death and injury from those who lived in Bannack. The tour will take place in the town and is led by the park ranger. The cost is $20 per person and the tour is limited to 25 participants. Prepayment is required. Call 406-834-3413 to reserve a spot.
Hospital offers diabetes workshop
St. James Healthcare will offer a diabetes workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. The classes will continue at the same time on Sept. 16 and 23. Insurance can be billed for the classes.
Participants will work with a certified diabetes educator and a registered dietitian to create a customized self-management plan that works for them. The three-week session focuses on counting carbohydrates while including the foods people enjoy, what to do with blood sugar readings, and how medications work. They will also discuss what diabetes is and how to prevent complications.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
To register, call Ida Reighard RN, CDE, 406-723-2960.
Share your 9/11 memories
The Montana Standard would like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 – and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?
Please send your 9/11 story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.
Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by Sept. 1.
As the nation and the world prepares to experience the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, contributions from readers of The Montana Standard will add to the rich tapestry of experiences we will use to produce memorable 9/11 content.