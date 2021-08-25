Snapshots: Ridge Waters pool hours change; community Mass set 9/11; Carousel Cruise at Stodden Park

Participants will work with a certified diabetes educator and a registered dietitian to create a customized self-management plan that works for them. The three-week session focuses on counting carbohydrates while including the foods people enjoy, what to do with blood sugar readings, and how medications work. They will also discuss what diabetes is and how to prevent complications.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

To register, call Ida Reighard RN, CDE, 406-723-2960.

Share your 9/11 memories

The Montana Standard would like you to tell us the story of how you experienced 9/11 – and how it has affected you. What are your memories, your takeaways from the morning that changed our lives forever?

Please send your 9/11 story to us. It may be featured in a local story we’re pulling together — and it may also appear in a nationwide anniversary section that will be published in all Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana and across the country.

Send your memories and takeaways of no more than 250 words to editor@mtstandard.com by Sept. 1.

As the nation and the world prepares to experience the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, contributions from readers of The Montana Standard will add to the rich tapestry of experiences we will use to produce memorable 9/11 content.

