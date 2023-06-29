Bulldogs, Maroons ready to gather
The Bulldogs and Maroons from the classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961 will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the McQueen Athletic Club, 3250 Hecla St.
Classmates wanting more details can email butteclassreunion@gmail.com.
Class of 1967 plans reunion dinner
The Butte Central Class of 1967 will gather for dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.
For more details or to make a reservation, call Penny McElroy at 406-490-1946, Pauline de Barathy at 406-498-3173 or Mike Duffy at 406-459-9351, or email BCclassof1967@gmail.com.
