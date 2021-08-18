Snapshots: Outdoor symphony concert moves inside: community Mass set for 9/11; FWP Butte office closed Aug. 23; fundraiser garage sale for carousel

Outdoor symphony concert moves inside

Due to weather conditions, the annual Butte Symphony outdoor concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Original Headframe has been moved to the Mother Lode Theatre. The free, one-hour concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

Join the Butte Symphony as it returns to public performances for an evening of music and a silent film with the orchestra providing the background music.

The concert is supported by Town Pump Charitable Foundation, the Montana Arts Council and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

FWP’s Butte office closed Aug. 23

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Butte Area Resource Office of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be closed Monday, Aug. 23, for staff training.

This office is normally open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The Butte office will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Community Mass set to for 9/11

Father Patrick Beretta will lead a community Mass to remember those who died and to honor first responders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick Church, 329 E. Mercury St. in Butte.

Fundraiser garage sale for carousel