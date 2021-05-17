Snapshots: Online mineral auction to benefit museum; pop-up vaccination clinics set; live performances at Butte Elks; library's Teen Zone to reopen

Online mineral auction planned
The World Museum of Mining is hosting an online mineral auction starting at noon Thursday, May 20, through 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23. The auction features minerals from the Butte area. Proceeds will assist in growth and maintenance of the museum.
Register for the auction and preview the minerals at https://wmmining2021.ggo.bid.
Pop-up vaccination clinics set
Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will be conducting two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The first clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Safeway, 310 W. Front St. The second clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Town Pump on Elizabeth Warren/Harrison Ave.
Brewery Follies to perform at Elks
Virginia City’s Brewery Follies will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. The show can involve social and political commentary. It’s an absurd, wacky, zany, fun-filled, contemporary comedy revue with music in a Cabaret atmosphere that contains biting parody and naughty political/social satire.
For more details or to purchase a ticket, contact the Elks Lodge at 406-782-3278.
Ken Rich to perform live at Elks
Ken Rich will be playing live at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. People are welcome to come dance, have a drink and play some pool.
For more details, 406-782-3278.
Teen clubs open up at library
The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library invites teens back starting Tuesday, June 1. Masks are currently required for entry into the library. All events take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor. The schedule for afternoon clubs is as follows.
- Mondays — Anime/Manga Club
- Tuesdays — Lego Build
- Wednesdays — Wii and other games
- Thursdays — Computer Club
- Fridays — Science Club
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.