Snapshots: Online mineral auction to benefit museum; pop-up vaccination clinics set; live performances at Butte Elks; library's Teen Zone to reopen
Snapshots: Online mineral auction to benefit museum; pop-up vaccination clinics set; live performances at Butte Elks; library's Teen Zone to reopen

Brewery Follies (copy)
Provided Photo

Online mineral auction planned

The World Museum of Mining is hosting an online mineral auction starting at noon Thursday, May 20, through 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23. The auction features minerals from the Butte area. Proceeds will assist in growth and maintenance of the museum. 

Register for the auction and preview the minerals at https://wmmining2021.ggo.bid

Pop-up vaccination clinics set

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will be conducting two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The first clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Safeway, 310 W. Front St. The second clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Town Pump on Elizabeth Warren/Harrison Ave. 

Brewery Follies to perform at Elks

Virginia City’s Brewery Follies will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. The show can involve social and political commentary. It’s an absurd, wacky, zany, fun-filled, contemporary comedy revue with music in a Cabaret atmosphere that contains biting parody and naughty political/social satire.

For more details or to purchase a ticket, contact the Elks Lodge at 406-782-3278.  

Ken Rich to perform live at Elks

Ken Rich will be playing live at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. People are welcome to come dance, have a drink and play some pool.

For more details, 406-782-3278. 

Teen clubs open up at library

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library invites teens back starting Tuesday, June 1. Masks are currently required for entry into the library. All events take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor. The schedule for afternoon clubs is as follows.

  • Mondays — Anime/Manga Club 
  • Tuesdays — Lego Build
  • Wednesdays — Wii and other games
  • Thursdays — Computer Club
  • Fridays — Science Club

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

