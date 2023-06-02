‘Night of Worship’ planned for Friday

In celebration of “Week of Compassion,” the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., will host a “Night of Worship” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9.

For more details, call Kim Cooney at 406-490-8761.

Miners’ Union Day noted June 17

The World Museum of Mining celebrates Miners' Union Day on Saturday, June 17.

Admission will be free all day, with reduced rate underground tours available. Brenda Wahler will talk about her new book, “Marcus Daly's Road to Montana” at 11:30 a.m.

To reserve your underground tour, go online at www.miningmuseum.org.