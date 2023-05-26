Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

‘New Songs’ project features Dublin Gulch band

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” Friday-Saturday, May 26-27.

Dublin Gulch will be featured at noon Friday, May 26, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. A perennial favorite for the past 30 years, the Butte Irish band members include Tom Powers, Mick Cavanaugh, Jim Schulz, and John Joyner.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased on its website or pay at the door.

Shelter animal statistics listed for April

The following are April statistics from the Butte Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave. The information is provided by the shelter.

Dogs:

Turned in by owners: 9

Picked up and turned in by citizens: 7

Picked up by Animal Control officer: 57

Adopted: 8

Reclaimed by their owners: 42

Sent to Foster/Transfer: 16 (10 foster and 6 transfer)

Euthanized: 2

Cats:

Turned in by owners: 3

Picked up and turned in by citizens: 2

Picked up by Animal Control officer: 19

Adopted: 7

Reclaimed by their owners: 2

Sent to Foster/Transfer: 9 (2 foster and 7 transfer)

Euthanized: 2